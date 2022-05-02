Dance party kicks off Throwback Weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway will start the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR a day early with the first-ever Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party in the midway from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The track Too Tough To Tame is known for the fierce competition on the track and its one-of-a-kind fan experience off the track, so the excitement will start a day earlier with the Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party.

“The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will kick off on Thursday night with the ‘80s Dance Party in the midway for race fans,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President.

Tharp said: “Darlington Raceway has more entertainment options for our loyal race fans than ever before, so we look forward to starting race weekend with a party!”

The first-ever Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party in the midway will feature epic music from the decade, glow-in-the-dark yard games, NASCAR and Darlington Raceway trivia, contests and giveaways.

Darlington Raceway will handout glow-in-the-dark bracelets, necklaces, etc. to fans in attendance. Contests on the midway stage will include a lip sync competition, air guitar battle and best mullet.

Like all activities in the midway, Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party is free and open to the public and race fans. Fans not currently camping or on property should enter through Gate 34 off of Indian Branch Road and park by Petty Blvd.

For all the details on the expansive fan experience and entertainment options for the Official Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, visit the Fan Guide at www.darlingtonraceway.com/fanguide.