Dancing For Our Future Stars dance pairs announced

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Pairings Party was held Tuesday at the Floyd Conference Center to formally announce the 2023 Dancing For Our Future Stars dance couples.

The participants are:

Allen Abernethy (MUSC Health Black River Medical Center) and Katelyn Rodgers

Beverly Hazelwood (Musician/McLeod Board of Trustees) and Nick Townsend

Blake Branham (LumenSC) and Kim Scott

Brian Davison (Pepsi) and Erin Haynes

Chaquez McCall (McCall Law Firm/Florence City Council) and Meredith Baxley

Dallas Buterbaugh (Duke Energy) and Tiffany Welsh

David Boulware (First Reliance Bank) and Hallie Whitlock

Dr. Davinderbir Pannu (McLeod Health) and Dr. Rachel Fenters

Eric Crowley (Assurant) and Georgie Kelley

Haley Jackson (HopeHealth) and Yancey Stokes

Mark Bailey (HealthPro-Heritage/Carlyle Senior Care of Florence) and Connie Mixon

Throop Crosland (Securitas Technologies) and Rose Yeagley

On March 30, local celebrities and their professional dance partners will square-off at SiMT for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 11th annual dancing competition.

The reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the competition at 7 p.m.

Guests will enjoy food, beverages, fellowship, and an opportunity to win a custom designed jewelry piece donated by Lisa and Lex Matthews of Southern Jewelry Design.

After Feb. 1, fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for only $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes.

A panel of judges will name one couple “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills.

One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges.

Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

The School Foundation’s board member Ed Love and local celebrity Audra Coble will serve as master and mistress of ceremonies.

Burnadene Kelley-Newman and KFA Dance and Gymnastics once again has partnered with the foundation as choreographer/dance studio for this year’s event.

The 2022 celebrities will perform the opening act and the KFA Fierce team will provide special entertainment throughout the evening.