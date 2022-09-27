Dansing Street/Rodgers Avenue Intersection reopens in Lake City

LAKE CITY — The intersection of Dansing Street and Rodgers Avenue has reopened after being closed for five years because of deteriorating storm water pipes and undermined patches of road surface.

The road was closed around March 2016 after several unsuccessful repairs to the crumbling asphalt. The city inspected the pipes under the road and discovered they had failed and that was undermining the asphalt, Public Works and Utility Service Director Ricky Sims said.

Repairs had been postponed several times due to funding, weather, and supply issues. The repairs finally got underway Aug. 22 when contractors from Digging Deep Construction started rolling the 13 sections of 72-inch reinforced concrete pipe into place.

“The existing corrugated metal pipe was failing and upgrading to concrete pipe will help a large section of Lake City with storm-water issues,” Sims said.

Storm water from three different areas of the city as well as the natural creek that runs from the Dollar General on Highway 52, converge and cross underneath Dansing. The storm water flows into the lake at Lake City Park.

“It’s a tremendous amount of water,” Sims said.

Part of the delay on repairs was the oversized catch basin connecting those stormwater pipes.

“We already had the pipe sections for several months and delivery of the catch basin was being pushed back again,” Sims said. “We eventually decided to construct the catch basin onsite due to the supply-chain issues.”

In addition, jurisdiction over the different aspects of the problem compounded the issue: that section of road is maintained by the state, while the storm water system is maintained by the city.

In the end, the project was completed in a joint effort, with the city absorbing the approximate $56,000 labor costs, and the Department of Transportation donating the reinforced concrete pipe.