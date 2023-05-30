Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The U.S. 52 Swift Creek bridge project is underway and expected to be completed in the fall of this year.

The S.C. 34 over Black Creek bridge project is expected to be complete by the end of June. From there, the contractor will move to a second location — S.C. 34 over Swift Creek. The closure and detour for the second segment over Swift Creek is expected to last approximately 60 days. The detour map is the same for both segments of closure. The map can be found at https://goo.gl/maps/kzQnA8d6AAQY3P4u9.

“[The new bridges] will allow for smoother, faster and safer transportation in and out and through Darlington County, not just the city,” Police Chief Jimmy Davis said. “The bridges need to be replaced because of their age and construction material at the time.”

Currently the weight limits on certain Darlington County bridges makes it harder for heavy equipment — such as snow plows and fire trucks — to get to where they are needed.

“There are only one or two bridges in town that [fire trucks] can legally cross,” Davis said.

SCDOT encourages those driving through a work zone to slow down and pay attention to traffic signs. Anyone who has a concern about a project can be in touch with SCDOT’s customer service center directly at 855-467-2368.

“We appreciate the continued patience of the community as we work to get these critical projects complete,” SCDOT Director of Public Engagement Kelly Moore said.

SCDOT is repairing and replacing hundreds of deficient bridges across South Carolina as part of the agency’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges. The 10-year spending plan provides $223 million for the bridge program, and as of this month, 301 bridges have advanced to construction with a goal of 500 in the 10-year plan.