 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darlington budget includes pay raises, tax increase

  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council has approved a $42.9 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23, a $2 million increase over the current budget.

The budget includes a property tax increase of 4.4 mills and a 3% across the board raise for county employees. The 4.4 mills tax increase will cost taxpayers an additional $15 to $16 per $100,000 of property value.

The dollar amount of the 3% raise will vary depending on the income levels of county employees. There are approximately 450 employees on the county payroll. Approximately 375 to 380 employees are full time and approximately 70 to 75 employees are part time.

The budget includes these funds:

Accommodations Tax Fund - $90,750

Airport Fund- $266,866

Emergency Services Fund- $5,753,623

Emergency Telephone Fund- $345,567

Environmental Services Fund- $2,752,250

People are also reading…

Fire District Fund- $3,100,000

General Fund- $26,533,488

Hartsville Fire Protection District- $491,958

Hospitality Tax Fund- $225,000

Library Fund- $1,634,000

Road Maintenance Fund-$1,766,861

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

F1S stricter policy cut student fighting by 64%

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence 1 School district’s stricter policies about threatening or hitting teachers and fighting among students reduced fighting within the district by nearly 64% in the final 114 days of the 2021-22 school year.

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- About a dozen people took to the streets around Downtown Florence Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and leave it up to states to either continue abortion as lawful or to do an about-face and declare it a crime.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can replace UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert