Darlington County First Steps recently earned a prestigious endorsement from Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within Parents as Teachers’ international network.

The Parents as Teachers organization operates in local communities across the United States and around the world. With more than 1,000 affiliates, Parents as Teachers nurture positive change for every child and every family. Families in the Darlington community are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.

“Becoming a Blue Ribbon Affiliate is a great honor and getting the approval of an incredibly selective committee is an amazing feat,” said Jessica Roberts of Darlington County First Steps. “It shows that our work, which includes frequent home visits, health screenings, and increasing children’s school readiness, with our Parents as Teachers program is being recognized nationally. We’re excited to share this news and hope it places well with the news your organization is covering at the moment.”

The Parents as Teachers program includes home visits, group connections, child screening, and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school. Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes. It also verifies that a program is being implemented as designed.

Darlington County First Steps is a county partnership of South Carolina First Steps, serving Darlington, Hartsville, Lamar, and Society Hill communities. We offer several programs that focus on parenting, school transitioning, and health.

Darlington County First Steps has offices at 437 West Carolina Ave. in Hartsville and 204 East Pearl St. in Lamar. Visit them online at www