HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A large crowd of Darlington County Humane Society supporters and well-wishers gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new state-of-the-art animal adoption and education center in Hartsville

The Darlington County Animal Adoption and Education Center will be located at 580 East Washington Street behind the current Lowe's hardware store. At a cost of $8.5 million, the 24,000-square-foot facility will be able to house more than 200 dogs and cat habitats. In addition to and adoption area, it will also have a community education space and a separate medical facility.

Numerous state and local dignitaries were on hand to join in the celebration. S.C. Senator Gerald Malloy and Rep. Cody Mitchell presented a commemorate check in the amount of $2.2 million to the Shelter's Fundraising Committee.

Sen. Malloy said the new facility is much needed.

“This is a life-changing event, not only for the animals but for the citizens of Hartsville and Darlington County as well,” said Malloy. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Malloy praised the efforts of the humane society's fundraising committee and those who have supported their “Raise the Woof” campaign.

“This is a very passionate issue that has touched the heart of many people,” he said. “The amount of time and effort these supporters have put into the campaign to make this day possible is astounding. They raised more than $5 million on their own without government support. They came and presented this opportunity to me and the State of South Carolina stepped up to helped out with the balance. We can’t wait to see what happens when this project come to fruition.”

“The new animal adoption shelter is a dream come true, and builds upon the decades of selfless, tireless work by the many volunteers and staff,” said Darlington County Humane Society Advisory Board member Kathy McDonald. “On behalf of the members of the Board of the Darlington County Humane Society, we would like to thank Sen. Malloy, the Board of Trustees of the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Products Company for their leadership and generosity. We would also like to thank the many individual donors, small businesses, and everyone in our community who has supported this effort over the last eight years. Every dollar, every donor makes a world of difference and helps us save lives.”

North Industrial Machine will serve as the General Contractor of the project. McMillan, Pazdan, Smith of Greenville is the project's architecture firm.

The facility will offer all indoor and outdoor housing, volunteer, and education programs for children K-12 grades. As appropriate, the animal habitats can be opened to allow animals to experience the outdoors in an enclosed courtyard-style neighborhood while volunteers and educators can work with them in a safe, calming environment. The facility will showcase multi-purpose space that the public can rent for events, private parties and classes.

Fundraising began in 2017 with a seed donation of $250,000 and the six-acre plot of land that was purchased by the humane society in 2020. A total of $5.7 million was been raised through private, corporate, and foundation donors.

The Kirsten Nemec -Michael Abbott Foundation donated $3 million at the outset of the campaign to get the ball rolling, according to Becky Skipper of the shelter’s campaign committee. The Florence couple attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking, along with their granddaughter, 7-year-old Rennie White.

“We initially got involved in this project through our granddaughter,” said Abbott. “Instead of wanting presents for her birthday she wanted to help out animals. We paid a visit to the Darlington County Humane Society Animal Shelter and for us it was nothing short of heartbreaking. The workers there were doing everything they could to help these animals, but they were completely overwhelmed and it was heartbreaking. We knew we had to do something to help out.”

Abbott then added, “We are proud and grateful that we could be a part of this and we hope that it will ensure that animals in this county will get better care and an opportunity for a better life.”

The anticipated completion date for the new shelter is early 2024.