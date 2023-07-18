DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Amy Bashor has been fascinated with campground resorts, especially Disney’s Fort Wilderness, for many years. Living in picturesque surroundings, socializing with fellow campers, and enjoying resort amenities seemed to her like a lifestyle that would appeal to pretty much anyone.

Bashor and her husband, Craig Walton, plan to give Darlington County and Pee Dee residents the opportunity to experience that lifestyle soon. The couple, along with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and others, celebrated the beginning of construction on Standing Pines Campground & RV Resort near Hartsville on Tuesday morning.

“For my husband and I, this is a dream come true,” said Bashor. “We are so excited to be in this community. When we first started putting our business plan together several years ago, one of the things that was most important to us was a community that would be supportive of the business. We’ve found the perfect location right here in Hartsville.”

Located on Bethlehem Road of S.C. 15 north of Hartsville, the campground resort is scheduled to open in March of next year. Spread out on 90 acres of rural landscape, the resort will offer a blend of luxury amenities, picturesque natural surroundings. Standing Pines will feature 107 campsites, 80 of which will be equipped for RVs. Guests can choose from rental cabins, tent sites, glamping options, and RV campsites. One of the resort’s features is a resort pool. The Standing Pines pool will have a splash areas for children, a wet suntan deck and in-pool benches in the deep end to keep an eye on adventurous swimmers. The resort will also feature a welcome center, fishing pond, boat rentals, bike pump track, dog park, and hiking trails.

“What we are looking to create is an idyllic country rest and retreat in today’s busy world in a quiet environment that’s close and convenient to everything,” said Bashor.

County officials estimate that Standing Pines will generate over a dozen jobs and have an economic impact of more than $10 million in its first year alone. Dempsey Construction will oversee the construction of the resort.

“We are beyond excited that Amy and Craig have decided to open their resort in Greater Hartsville,” said Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Murphy Monk. “This is a huge investment for them personally and it’s a huge investment in our community. It will be a great addition what we already have to offer.”

Originally from Murrell’s Inlet, Bashor met her husband of 20 years while living in Seattle, Wash. Bashor eventually decided she wanted to live closer to home, so they relocated to South Carolina. The couple moved to Hartsville two years ago.

Bashor said they had no problem coming up with a name for the resort.

“The name Standing Pines came to us as we were capturing photographs of the landscape during our land search,” said Bashor. “We noticed two sentinel pine trees near what we envisioned as the main entrance, standing tall and proud. Inspired by their presence, we knew that Standing Pines would be the perfect name for our campground.”

Standing Pines will begin accepting reservations for 2024 in September. Visit www.campstandingpines.com.