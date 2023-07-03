DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council has approved three ordinances that could have a profound economic effect on the county and the Pee Dee.

The council approved on first reading of an ordinance for a fee lieu of taxes agreement between the county and “Project Lotus.” According to the ordinance, the project involves a company that plans to “develop, install or operate, as applicable, solar power generating facilities in Darlington County that will result in new investment in personal property estimated to be approximately $97,000,000 (“Investment”) in the County.” The facilities would be located in the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park.

The council also approved on first reading a fee lieu of taxes agreement between the county and “Project Vega.” No specific information on the project was given. A second “Project Vega” ordinance was approved to authorize the enlargement of the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park.

The ordinances and resolutions will need second and third readings before receiving final approval.

A second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park to Pee Dee Electricom, Inc., a subsidiary of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, was also approved. No details on the sale of the industrial park were given.

In other business, the council:

Approved ordinances authorizing the amending of fee in lieu of taxes agreements with five solar power companies currently operating in Darlington County. They are Culpepper Solar, Ross Solar, B&K Solar, GEB Solar, and Rollins Solar.

Amended the wording of the county’s animal control ordinance.

Awarded the contract for inmate medical services at the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center to Southern Health Partners.

Approved the purchase of a new fire truck from Spartan Fire And Emergency Apparatus at a cost of $778, 976.

The next meeting of the Darlington Council is scheduled for Aug. 7.