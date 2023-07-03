DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council has approved three ordinances that could have a profound economic effect on the county and the Pee Dee.
The council approved on first reading of an ordinance for a fee lieu of taxes agreement between the county and “Project Lotus.” According to the ordinance, the project involves a company that plans to “develop, install or operate, as applicable, solar power generating facilities in Darlington County that will result in new investment in personal property estimated to be approximately $97,000,000 (“Investment”) in the County.” The facilities would be located in the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park.
The council also approved on first reading a fee lieu of taxes agreement between the county and “Project Vega.” No specific information on the project was given. A second “Project Vega” ordinance was approved to authorize the enlargement of the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park.
The ordinances and resolutions will need second and third readings before receiving final approval.
A second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the I-20 Multi-County Industrial Park to Pee Dee Electricom, Inc., a subsidiary of the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, was also approved. No details on the sale of the industrial park were given.
In other business, the council:
- Approved ordinances authorizing the amending of fee in lieu of taxes agreements with five solar power companies currently operating in Darlington County. They are Culpepper Solar, Ross Solar, B&K Solar, GEB Solar, and Rollins Solar.
- Amended the wording of the county’s animal control ordinance.
- Awarded the contract for inmate medical services at the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center to Southern Health Partners.
- Approved the purchase of a new fire truck from Spartan Fire And Emergency Apparatus at a cost of $778, 976.
The next meeting of the Darlington Council is scheduled for Aug. 7.