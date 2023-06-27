HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Darlington County Humane Society will receive a state grant of $2.264 million for a new animal adoption and education center.

The new facility will be at 580 E. Washington St. in Hartsville behind the current Lowe’s Hardware Store. Plans are to break ground in early July. The anticipated completion date is early 2024.

“We are extremely excited about the funds,” said board member Lauri McLeland. “We are so appreciative of Sen. Gerald Malloy for helping us secure the funds. It puts us just that much closer to the facility becoming a reality.”

McLeland said it was Malloy who spearheaded the effort to ensure the grant was awarded to the Darlington County Humane Society. She said Malloy was impressed that the Humane Society’s fundraising campaign "Raise the Woof” had raised nearly $6 million from the community over the last five years.

“This is a ground-breaking, citizen-driven project that combats education and animal welfare while fostering progress for our entire state,” said Malloy. “The Darlington County Humane Society has been led by compassionate servant leaders for decades and our community and our state elected official recognize that the plan for progress they’ve put in place will have a lasting impact on our community for generations to come.

“With the support of the entire Darlington delegation; Representative Robert Williams, Representative Patricia Henegan, Representative Cody Mitchell, I am honored to be a part of this monumental time in Darlington County history.”

The facility will consist of over 24,000 square feet and be the first of its kind in South Carolina offering all indoor and outdoor housing, volunteer, and education programs for children K-5 through 12th grade. The animal habitats can be opened to allow animals to experience the outdoors in an enclosed courtyard-style neighborhood while volunteers and educators can work with them in a safe, calming environment. The facility will showcase multi-purpose space that the public can rent for events, private parties and classes.

All housing of animals and activity will move to the new location upon completion of construction. North Industrial Machine is the General Contractor of the project and McMillan, Pazdan, Smith (MPS) of Greenville is the project's architecture firm.

“The new animal adoption shelter is a dream come true, and builds upon the decades of selfless, tireless work by the many volunteers and staff of the Darlington County Humane Society,” said advisory board member Kathy McDonald. "On behalf of the members of the Board of the Darlington County Humane Society, we would like to thank Sen. Malloy, the Board of Trustees of the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Products Company for their leadership and generosity. We would also like to thank the many individual donors, small businesses, and everyone in our community who has supported this effort over the last eight years. Every dollar, every donor makes a world of difference and helps us save lives.”

Fundraising began in 2017 with a seed donation of $250,000 and the six-acre plot of land was purchased by the Humane Society in 2020. A total of $5.7 million has been raised through private, corporate, and foundation donors including $500,000 from The Byerly Foundation, $500,000 from Sonoco Products Company and a multi-million-dollar gift from a local family.

Local officials applauded to efforts to build a new facility and said it was much needed.

“This is a proud day for the city of Hartsville. Our citizens, businesses, and community organizations have come together to create real change,” said Hartsville Mayor Casey Hancock. “The support and funds from the state of South Carolina are essential in making this project a reality. To have a new animal adoption, education, and community volunteerism center in our great city demonstrates who we really are — a small town with a big heart. I'm grateful to all those involved in the funding and planning of this project.”

“I believe in this project,” said Darlington County Councilman Al Davis. “There is a need in Darlington County for actionable change for proper animal housing, welfare and education and having the opportunity to engage the entire community will make the difference.”

The Humane Society's board also elected new officers for the coming year: Ann Stoeckmann, president; Jeannie Gainey , vice president; Joshua Witten, chairman; Carol Stackhouse, treasurer; and Dan Buryj, assistant treasurer.