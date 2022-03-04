Darlington County issues burn ban after brush fires

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A burn ban has been posted for Darlington County after a series of brush fires that burned at least 130 acres of Darlington County land.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers issued the burn ban Friday morning.

"The weather forecast for the next several days indicates dry conditions will continue with almost no chances for precipitation," Flowers said in a media advisory. "We would like to remind the community that burning at this time can be very dangerous, leading to property damage, increased injuries, and even fatalities. We strongly discourage the public in burning until conditions improve."

The South Carolina Forestry Commission's regional dispatch center recorded 32 fires Thursday.

Eight of those fires were in the Florence/Darlington county area — evenly split between the two counties, according to the forestry commission's website.

A fire on April Drive, off S.C. 34 north of Darlington, burned 100 acres. Darlington County firefighters also battled a blaze on Mont Clare Road and, with assistance from Florence County firefighters, a fire on South Center Road.