Darlington County man dies in crash
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A Darlington County man died Monday morning when the truck he was riding in overturned near Timmonsville.

Three others in the truck were taken to a hospital.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the man as William Chapman Fountain, 24 years old. Hardee said the wreck happened about 1:30 a.m. Hardee went to the scene and pronounced Fountain dead just after 3 a.m.

Master Trooper Brian T. Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 403 at Weaver Road. He said the truck, a Ford pickup, was going south on S.C. 403 when it ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran off the other side of the road and overturned.

Lee said the wreck is being investigated by the patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation

