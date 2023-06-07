DARLINGTON, S.C. — The city's water and sewer system needs major repairs, a study has found.

A report on the study was presented to the Darlington City Council on Tuesday by David White and Willie Morgan, representatives of the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project.

They said the repairs will be costly.

“The water and sewer company never makes enough, and any revenue that actually comes in is back out the door the next day or the week following,” White told the council. “The reserves that you have within your reserve fund are just not adequate enough to sustain your water and sewage system.”

The project’s financial forecast shows that, as of right now, by the end of 2023 Darlington will need an additional $749,594 to break even.

“You are losing more money than you’re spending and you’re at a 29% deficit right now as of 2022,” White said.

To fix Darlington’s infrastructure, White said, major investments will have to be made by way of grants, loans or a substantial increase in rates.

“We’re at a point that we know it’s got to go up,” Mayor Curtis Boyd said. “We’ve got to gradually go up on people so we don’t kill everybody. My point of view is we have to diligently fight to get as many grants to go out to take care of it…”

The current sewer system is aged out, and White said it is likely that the pipes were put down before the roads were.

“You have to go back to the quality of life and sustainability for the community as a whole and without a decent water and sewer system that is not gonna happen,” White said.

Grants will continue to be sought, and the hope for the future is to be proactive with the city’s infrastructure in place of making repairs once breakage occurs.

“Your current staff appear to be doing an excellent job when it comes to seeking out funding opportunities and now is their time to continue that,” Morgan said. “Whenever you have gaps in that effort it can defeat the purpose of your effort to provide the citizens with adequate water and sewer services.”