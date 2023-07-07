DARLINGTON, S.C. – A police officer shot one of two dogs that attacked a person Friday, according to the Darlington Police Department.

In an email to media, Capt. Kimberly Nelson said the attack happened on Elma Circle.

Officers were sent to Elma Circle about 7 a.m. and tried to scare off the dogs with their sirens and loud noises. The dogs kept attacking, and an officer shot one of them.

The victim of the attack, described only as a “male subject,” was taken to a hospital.

One dog was taken by its owner to a veterinarian and the other dog was quarantined.

Charges are pending, according to Nelson.