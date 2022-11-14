Darlington Raceway hosts track laps for Toys for Tots

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with Track Laps for Charity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For a donation of $20 or an unwrapped toy per car, fans will drive three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame to support Toys for Tots and Darlington Shares.

“With the holidays season approaching, we are proud to support Toys for Tots by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Toys for Tots is an organization that is humbly serving communities across the nation to help families for the holidays.”

This is the sixth Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway has partnered with organizations making a difference in our community. This year’s Track Laps for Charity have benefited Genesis Community Foundation in February, Hartsville American Legion in May, VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program with Sport Clips, the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway, in June and Darlington County Humane Society and Shriners Children’s in two August events.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns. To learn more about Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.

For the upcoming Track Laps for Charity, fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps for Charity and drive three laps around the track, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers in the presence of track personnel.

All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/events/tracklaps/.

To learn about Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, go to www.darlingtonraceway.com/darlington-shares.