Darlington Raceway recognized with resolution by South Carolina General Assembly

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- This week the South Carolina General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Senate and House floors congratulating NASCAR and Darlington Raceway on the addition of a second NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on May 7-9. The resolution was adopted on the Senate floor yesterday and the House floor today.

“Darlington Raceway represents a rich legacy in NASCAR and continues to be a highly-anticipated venue on our schedule,” stated Lesa Kennedy, Executive Vice Chair, NASCAR. “We appreciate the continued support from the State of South Carolina, Governor McMaster, the South Carolina General Assembly and the entire PeeDee region as NASCAR proudly hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at Darlington Raceway this year.”

“Thanks to the South Carolina General Assembly for sharing this resolution to congratulate the return of our second NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are also grateful to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his administration for their leadership and support for the track. As Darlington Raceway becomes a mass vaccination site this weekend, rest assured we will continue to support our community each and every day.”

The adopted S 0632 Concurrent Resolution states the following: