DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved the demolition of the former Brunson Dargan Elementary School buildings.

The former school, at 400 Wells St. in Darlington, has stood vacant for three years. According to the recommendation for action, the buildings “have deteriorated to a state of disrepair and are conceivably hazardous as well as a liability to the district in their present condition.”

District Superintendent Tim Newman said the buildings have numerous structural, electrical, and plumbing problems. The problems include roof damage that he said would cost in the neighborhood of $1 million to correct, and severe water damage in the interior of the buildings, caused mostly by roof leakage.

The cost of demolition would be between $500,000 and $600,000, according to Newman. He said the property will be worth more once the buildings have been removed.

In other business, the board:

Announced that Jackee Lynn, the current principal at Bay Road Elementary School, has been appointed to the S.C. Board of Education. She was nominated by S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy. Board member Wanda Hassler praised Lynn for her hard work during her time with the school district. “We are very proud of you and know you will serve Darlington County well on the board,” said Hassler.

Approved a letter of acknowledgement of property transfer by the Hartsville Community Development Foundation and the S.C. Governor's School Foundation to the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. The school district does not own the property, located near GSSM, but is required to acknowledge the transfer due to tax implications. The Hartsville City Council will take up the property transfer at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Unanimously approved a Minority Business Utilization Plan. According to the approved plan, the “Darlington County School District believes that it is in the best interest and long-term benefit of the community and the district that specific policies be established to ensure opportunities for participation by minority and women-owned business enterprises and to minimize the current disparity between contract awards for goods and services to minority and women-owned business enterprises and non-minority businesses.”

Heard from Newman regarding updates on the district's goals for the current school year.

Tabled a policy item amendment on field trip permission forms and a field trip checklist that will be kept on hand at the school. The issue will be addressed again at the board’s next meeting in August.

Was informed that the district currently has 25 teacher vacancies, which is less than last year. Five of those positions are in special needs.

Newman said teachers will return to school on July 24 and a convocation ceremony will be held July 25. Students return to school on July 31.