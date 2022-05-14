Darlington School District united for a day of Random Acts of Kindness

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington County School District teachers and staff spread out through the district Saturday giving messages of kindness and hope to the community for the first ever Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The Random Acts of Kindness Day was created from the “Orange Frog” initiative, which is a program launched by Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County schools.

The program began more than two years ago to teach character building and community service. It started off with administration, trickled down to teachers and students, and has grown into the inaugural Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Groovy music played at community sites throughout Darlington, hot dogs were grilled, popcorn was popped, and cars were washed all in the name of spreading love and giving back to the community. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to noon.

Newman went on a tour to various community sites in Darlington County.

He made stops at Darlington Middle School where volunteers gathered at the Walmart Supercenter; J.L. Cain where volunteers gathered at Sonic; Brockington Elementary School; North Hartsville Elementary School; Thornwell School of the Arts; Southside Early childhood that split into three places: IGA, the Farmers Market, and the Centennial Park; Hartsville High School; Bay Road Elementary; Carolina Elementary; and Hartsville Middle school where the volunteers were visiting a senior retirement home.

“This day is all about helping our students,” Newman said. “We are trying to teach them what it means to spread joy. We want our students to understand the power of giving back and the golden rule- do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This day gives the adults in the school district along with local businesses and churches a chance to get out in the community and give out random acts of kindness just because.”

“We have to model to our students what it means to give back to the community,” Newman continued. “We want our community to know they are valued, but most importantly want to show our students the reaction you receive when you give. When you give it comes back times ten and our students need to see their teachers and district officials modeling what we wish for them to be in the future.”

Geraldine Dixon, sister of former Darlington County School Board member Connell Delaine who died in 2020, said watching the school district staff stand outside Walmart with positive messages and food brought tears to her eyes.

“It is a blessing to see the school district so involved and concerned about the community,” Dixon said. “When I saw everyone rushing in with orange shirts, I was trying to figure out what was going on. When I realized it was Darlington County School District I was honored.”

“I was honored because of my brother Connell Delaine who passed away. It brought joy and tears to my eyes because I know that is something he strived to do. He was all about the school board being out in the community. That is what he stood for and it was an honor to witness.”

Marilyn Bostick, a 6th-grade teacher at Darlington Middle School, said she is retiring at the end of the year and being a part of the Random Acts of Kindness is a sweet end to her years of service to Darlington County Schools. “This is what it is all about,” Bostick said.

“This day means a lot. It means that we are letting the community know that we care about them and trying to find different ways to connect,” Bostick said. “More importantly, we are showing our students that we care about them beyond the classroom. We are making connections and making people feel good. It is important to make people feel good because you have no idea what people are dealing with on a daily basis.”

“Days like today just break down walls and barriers,” Bostick said. “ Children will see my face in a different light and make connections with me. Sometimes students don’t believe teachers are real or don’t have a life outside of teaching. This helps the students know that teachers are real and human just like them. It allows a student-teacher connection to form on a deeper level.”

Eddie L. Shuler, principal of Darlington Middle School, said this event brings back "the village" in which everyone becomes involved to help a child grow.

“This is us going back to the old saying it takes a village to raise a child,” Shuler said. “I think it is important that we come out to show the community we care and model to our students the principle of giving back. We are trying to work with the community to do what is best for our children.”

Elaine Smith, a custodian at Darlington Middle School, said their goal as a school is to help the students and demonstrate a united front for the students.

“We are all together and stand for one,” Smith said. “We stick together for the kids because we want to see them succeed. Anything we can do for the kids, we will do it. It is all about supporting the kids and you cannot help the kids without helping the community.”

Audrey Childers, public information officer for Darlington county Schools, said people are quick to share the ugly, but there is still a lot of good happening in the world.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.