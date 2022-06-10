 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Darlington schools celebrate Reading Recovery, Early Literacy teachers

  • 0
Reading Recovery 2022.jpg

Ten Darlington County School District teachers completed a full year of graduate level coursework the 2021-22 Reading Recovery and Early Literacy Training Class. Six district teachers became certified in Reading Recovery, while four were certified in Early Literacy. The teachers are Kim Bonnoitt, St. John’s Elementary School; Angela Prosser, Carolina Elementary School; Kenyatta Peterson, Thornwell School for the Arts; Kinsey Johnson, North Hartsville Elementary School; Melanie Carpenter, Bay Road Elementary School; Hilary Faircloth, Pate Elementary School; Lacy Jackson, Pate Elementary School; Jennifer Gribben, DCSD English/Language Arts coordinator; Nancy Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center, and Sharon Byram, St. John’s Elementary School.

 Courtesy

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District has recognized the 2021-2022 Reading Recovery and Early Literacy Training Class for successfully completing a full year of graduate-level coursework offered through the district’s partnership with Clemson University’s Early Literacy Training Center.

These teachers became a part of a community of learners dedicated to teaching young striving readers and improving instruction and student outcomes for all students.

At the conclusion of the training, six DCSD teachers became certified in Reading Recovery. They enrolled in four graduate-level courses through Clemson University and earned a total of 12 graduate credit hours. These teachers also received credit for the Add-On Literacy Endorsement through the Read to Succeed program.

The new DCSD Reading Recovery teachers are Kim Bonnoitt, St. John’s Elementary School; Angela Prosser, Carolina Elementary School; Kenyatta Peterson, Thornwell School for the Arts; Kinsey Johnson, North Hartsville Elementary School; Melanie Carpenter, Bay Road Elementary School and Hilary Faircloth, Pate Elementary School.

People are also reading…

The Early Literacy teachers participated in the same training class as the Reading Recovery teachers. These certified teachers enrolled in two graduate-level courses through Clemson University and earned a total of eight graduate-level hours at the conclusion of the training year. These courses are approved for two of the required Read to Succeed classes: “Instructional Strategies for Reading” and “Assessment Strategies for Reading.” During the training, these teachers learned how to apply Reading Recovery instructional procedures to design-focused lessons with the goal of accelerating literacy learning for all students.

The new DCSD Early Literacy Professional Development Teachers are Lacy Jackson, Pate Elementary School; Jennifer Gribben, DCSD English/Language Arts coordinator; Nancy Williamson, Southside Early Childhood Center, and Sharon Byram, St. John’s Elementary School.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the woods of southeastern Florence County archaeologists recently revisited a dig that was first located in 1984 and offers a unique look into a society that was here when Spanish explorers first came through.

Lynches River earns national water trail designation

Lynches River earns national water trail designation

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Revolutionary River Trail -- the 60 miles of the Lynches River between Lynches River County Park and The Great Pee Dee River plus another six miles of that river -- Friday earned recognition as the state's second National Water Trail.

Anderson: That's a lot of chicken bog

Anderson: That's a lot of chicken bog

FLORENCE, S.C. -- There will be at least 480 quarts of chicken bog, that's 120 gallons for the quart challenged, or, given the price of oil right now, 2.85 oil barrels of bog Saturday in the lower parking lot of the Florence Center.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert