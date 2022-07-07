Darlington Street Water Plant could be offline for awhile

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Darlington Street Water Plant will remain offline until a new water pump motor arrives, is installed and the facility can pass a water-quality test, City of Florence Utilities Director Michael Hemingway said.

The water plant was removed from service last week when utilities department employees discovered the groundwater well pump wasn’t working. The employees were investigating reports of discolored water in the central area of the city.

A new pump motor has been ordered, Hemingway said, but the manufacturer is unable to confirm a delivery date. The city has a third-party contractor ready to install the water pump motor once it arrives.

It also is working with the Regional South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control team to develop a remediation plan and resolve the water quality situation, Hemingway said.

“We will take a bacterial analysis,” Hemingway said. “We will be able to put it back online after we get the results of the bacterial analysis.”

The city has 14 groundwater treatment plants, which use wells to draw water from either the Midville Aquifer System or the Black Creek Aquifer. The depth of the wells in the Midville Aquifer System averages 350 feet. The well depth in the Black Creek Aquifer averages 135 feet.

The groundwater treatment system uses a total of 33 wells and produces an average of 10.5 million gallons of water daily.

The groundwater is aerated and treated with lime and chlorine at each of the 14 groundwater plants. The treated water passes through iron-removal filters and is treated with fluoride to prevent tooth decay. The water enters the distribution system, which has 14 elevated water storage tanks. The tanks provide fire protection and system pressure.

The temporary loss of the Darlington Street Water Plant doesn’t affect water distribution in Florence, Hemingway said. Production at three other groundwater treatment facilities and the city’s surface water treatment facility is able to keep up with demand.

In addition to the groundwater treatment plants, the city gets water from the Great Pee Dee River.

The Pee Dee Regional Water Treatment Plant treats the raw water and produces clean drinking water. The Pee Dee Regional Water Treatment Plant has a capacity to produce 10 million gallons of treated water daily. It produces about 4.5 million gallons a day.

The Darlington Street Water Plant produced the discolored water because a surface pump, which is part of the production system, continued working although the deep well pump had stopped, Hemingway said. Sediment at the bottom of the well entered the production and distribution system.

“When the operators went there, they saw the pump was running, but didn’t see any gallons of water signal at the same time. If the pump was running, it should have had some type of gallons that was being pumped. With the gallons pumped at zero, they knew the pump was gone,” Hemingway said.

The pumps were shut down.

The groundwater well pump had come loose from well piping and started spinning around the pipe, which caused an electrical short and damaged the pump, Hemingway said.