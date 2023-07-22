DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington’s legendary Raceway Grill has been a part of Landon Jolly’s life for as long as he can remember.

“My dad, Jimmy Jolly, has been painting the infield grass, now the asphalt, and the walls around the track for decades,” said Jolly. “As a kid, I would come down here with him and watch him work. We would come to the grill and eat lunch and just hang out. We still come out and do all the painting every year, so the track and the grill have been kind of a home away from home.”

Earlier this month, Jolly and his girlfriend, Brittany Cassidy took over ownership of the grill from Tony Baird, who owned and operated the grill for the last eight years. The grill has been closed for more than a month and the couple is busy getting the restaurant ready for reopening sometime in early August.

“We don’t plan to change much, if anything,” said Jolly.

Aside from two new big screen televisions behind the bar and a partition near the restrooms, the dining area will look exactly the same. Jolly and Cassidy know that local customers and the loyal race fans that have visited the grill over the years have come to love the restaurant’s family-oriented atmosphere and friendly service. The couple says both will remain.

The grill has a storied history that connected to the track called “Too Tough To Tame.” The track and the grill opened at the same time in 1960. Over the years, the grill has become a must-stop for fans as well as NASCAR car owners, drivers and crew members.

“We know there are a lot of expectations out there and I hope we can live up to them,” said Jolly. “We’ll do our best.”

The menu will remain the same, including the grill’s popular hamburger steaks. Darryl Skinner, who has worked at the grill for the last eight years, will continue his duties in the kitchen. Cassidy said they are in the process of hiring a new wait staff.

The grill’s hours will remain the same as well – Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cassidy said that they could add more days in the future if there is enough demand.

Jolly and Cassidy are no strangers to the restaurant business. They also own and operate, along with Cassidy’s brother, Wing & Ale Restaurant in Hartsville.

Between the two restaurants, the couple stays quite busy. Jolly said he and Cassidy are at the Raceway Grill just about every day finishing up the renovations so that the place will look good and and be high gear by the time race week rolls around in September.

“This place stays packed when all the race fans come to town, so we need to be ready to go,” said Jolly.