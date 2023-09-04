MARION, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers announced the most recent DAISY honorees last week. Officials said the DAISY award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision and values of MUSC Health.

The recipient must also keep a consistent focus on meeting patient-family goals, collaborate with the healthcare team to meet patients’ needs, use critical thinking to deliver extraordinary patient care, and demonstrate a caring attitude, as well as professionalism in the workplace during all situations, according to the hospital announcement.

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center named Licensed Practical Nurse Shenna Davis, as the latest recipient of the DAISY Award for nursing

Managers and peers call Davis is a team player that does whatever she can to support the needs of the patients and the needs of the team.

One patient said the first thing you notice is her smile along with her patience and kindness.

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center named eighth floor MedSurg registered nurse Teresa Jenkins as the latest recipient of the DAISY Award for nursing. She has spent 37 years in nursing. “As a little girl I always had compassion for others and put their needs before my own,” Jenkins said.

She was nominated by patient, Bart Meyers, and Linda Meyers, and described Jenkins as, “present every day with a smile on her face and a calm patient spirit. I watched her handle so many issues at one time, it was amazing. She never got frustrated or impatient. She is here early and stays late at the end of her shift to make sure her patients have what they need. She is thoughtful and thorough.”

Jenkins’ co-workers describe her as, “dedicated, kind, respectful to patients and staff alike, having a passion for nursing, compassionate, thorough and knowledgeable.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. The hospital announcement said that “Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen quarterly by the DAISY committees at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.