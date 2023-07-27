DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Educate. Empower. Prepare.

Those are the three words Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman emphasized during the Darlington County School District’s Teacher Convocation held Tuesday.

“If you don’t take anything else away from our gathering here today, I want you to take these three words – educate, empower, and prepare,” Newman told the 250 in attendance at Darlington High School and the 1,500 others watching via livestream on the internet. “That’s who we are. That’s what we have to do. That’s what our mission should be.”

The district-wide gathering is held annually prior to the start of the school year. Teachers and staff reported to their respective schools on Monday. Students will begin the school year July 31.

Dr. Tammy Pawlowski, director of the Francis Marion University Center for Excellence for Teachers of Children of Poverty, served as the guest speaker. At the conclusion of the convocation, Gabrielle "Briel" White, a 5K teacher at Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School, was announced as the 2023-24 DCSD Teacher of the Year. Charleen Gardner, a teacher assistant/interventionist at Darlington Middle School was announced as the 2023-24 DCSD Support Staff person of the Year.

Newman began his presentation by giving a list of recent accomplishments and improvements achieved by the district. Among them were a $2,000 pay increase for teachers and a two percent pay raise for other employees; increased retention bonuses; the completion of the first year with a modified year-round calendar; an increase in mental health support staff personnel; and improved telehealth services.

Newman said that he was “super excited” about the district’s results in last year’s SC Ready Assessments by the S.C. Department of Education, particularly in English-Language Arts, but that he could not give specifics because the results have not yet been released to the public by the S.C. Dept. of Education.

“I’m certain you will be just as excited as I am about how our students performed,” said Newman.

The superintendent also shared news about the Orange Frog Experience, a program used to increase engagement, build resilience and spread optimism in the workplace. This will be the third year the program has been in use in the district.

He said the district’s new communications platform and web site, www.dcsdschools.org, have received rave reviews. The district has also introduced a new mobile app.

Newman spent the better part of his presentation offering an overview on the district’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, which was introduced last September. The plan’s mission statement is “To educate, empower and prepare all for an ever-changing world.” Its vision is “The Darlington County Community will grow and prosper economically and culturally as the school district fosters an environment that produces well-educated, productive citizens.”

The plan is broken down into four focus areas: Student Success, Staff Excellence, Community Engagement, and Resources and Operations.

“Our mission statement is very simple,” said Newman. “It’s not complicated. It’s not a lot of words, but it’s what we do. It really is that simple.”

During her presentation, Pawlowski spoke at length about how poverty affects students, using various objects to illustrate her points. Poverty, she said, create barriers that prevent students from hitting their targets. She said that by far the biggest barrier poverty creates is a lack of resources.

“The impact of poverty on students is enormous,” said Pawlowski.

She said environment plays a far greater role in learning than genetics. Ensuring that students have access to as many resources as possible is vital. She closed by encouraging teachers to set high expectations for their students.

“You are the architects of your student’s brains,” she said.

Spaulding Middle School Principal Nicole Jones praised Teacher of the Year White in her remarks on her nomination form.

“Our school would not be the same without this fine teacher,” said Jones.

Following the announcement, Newman presented White with a bouquet of roses and a large hand-crafted wooden plaque.

“I am shocked an honored,” said White. “It is truly a blessing to have a career where I can make a difference every single day. I encourage you to let your kids know that they are valued and they matter.”

White will represent the district at the state level Teacher of the Year competition later this year.

Honor Roll Teachers of the Year Finalists were Shelia Wright, first-grade teacher, Darlington County Virtual Academy; Jessica Woodson, 5K teacher, J.L. Cain Elementary School; Kayanna Thomas, Reading Interventionist, Rosenwald Elementary Middle School; and Kim Bonnoitt, Reading Recovery teacher, St. John's Elementary School.