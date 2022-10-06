Deadlines approach for Nov. 8 election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Nov. 8 general election is more than 30 days off, but some important dates are fast approaching.

It will be first statewide general election held using South Carolina’s early voting procedures, which Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law in May.

The new law replaced in-person absentee voting with a two-week early voting period.

Registered voters still can request an absentee ballot application. An absentee ballot will be mailed to them. It can be completed and returned by mail or in person. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 to be counted.

October 28 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections office, 219 Third Loop Road, in Florence, County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said.

Saturday also is the last day to register to vote in-person at the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Office. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open 8:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Residents also can register to vote or update their voter information online at http://scvotes.gov. The last day to register to vote online is Sunday, Young said.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission’s website, there are 82,706 registered voters in Florence County.

The county election’s office has seen a consistent stream of county residents either registering to vote or updating their voting information in the last month or so, Young said.

“I think it’s leading up to a good early voting period. I think it’s going to be a busy time,” Young said.

The county office also has been training poll workers for the past four weeks. Training will continue next week as well, Young said.

“We have a little over 400 people we hire. We are going to do a total of five weeks of training so that we can get ready. We are just calling this a refresher course. We are just bringing them up-to-date on the new laws and the new poll manager’s workbook,” Young said.

The poll manager’s workbook was released last week, Young said. It has been given to poll workers digitally as well as printed copies. There also is a link to the workbook on the county election office’s website – florenceco.org/offices/voter-registration/. Click on the link under “Election Resources.”

“So people can go to our website, and the whole book is actually on the voter registration website,” he said.

Early voting will begin Oct. 24 and continue through Nov. 5. Four early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday during that period, he said.

Federal, state, county and city races will be on ballots across Florence County. The races on each registered voter’s ballot will reflect the precinct in which they live.

Registered voters in the city of Florence also will vote on a city question, which will determine if the state can issue permits to allow retailers to sell alcoholic beverage for off-premises consumption on Sundays.

Registered voters can go to https://scvotes.gov to see which offices will be on their ballots for the general election.

“We are fully staffed and ready to go,” Young said. “We’ve been, kind of, ahead of the game. We’ve really worked hard weekly putting things together.”