DeBerry one of three nominees for judge seat

COLUMBIA — A Florence lawyer, H. Steven DeBerry IV, is one of three nominees for a state judgeship in South Carolina.
DeBerry is vice chairman of the Florence County Council. He said Sunday that he had no comment on his selection other than that the process was ongoing and had a long way to go.
The nominees were selected last week from 14 candidates by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. That body found all 14 candidates qualified, but by law it could nominate only three. Their names will be forwarded to the 170 General Assembly members, who in February will choose just one.
The judgeship is a vacant at-large state trial judge's post that pays $192,400 a year along with a law clerk and an administrative assistant.
Besides DeBerry, the nominees:
>> B. Alex Hyman, an Horry County lawyer and Conway city council member. Hyman's father, Larry Hyman, was a circuit court judge before recently retiring. It likely won't hurt Hyman's candidacy that State Sen. Luke Rankin, (whose late father, O.A. "Rock" Rankin, was also a judge) is from Horry County. Rankin is the influential chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and also chair of the judicial screening commission.
>> Dale Van Slambrook, a former city magistrate and Berkeley County master-in-equity, a judge that handles mostly cases involving real estate. As a lawyer, Van Slambrook handled such a variety of cases and has such a good reputation that one screening commission member, Rep. Chris Murphy, R-Dorchester, a longtime acquaintance, told him, "I can't think of anyone who is more qualified."
DeBerry is first cousin to Rep. Murrell Smith, a Republican from Sumter who is a powerful House member and screening commission member. Asked by The State newspaper whether that familial tie presented a conflict of interest for Smith, Smith said he doesn't have a conflict with voting on his cousin because he's not immediate family, but he abstained from voting anyway and plans to stay neutral on his candidacy.
"He wants to do this on his own merit, I would presume, and doesn't want me to distract from his campaign,” Smith said. “... It's probably best that if he's going to be qualified that he does it on his own merit."
The fact that most of the 14 candidates had ties to the judiciary or public officials was a given.
"If you find a lawyer coming in here that doesn't have connections, I promise you they won't make it out," said Rep. Todd Rutherford, a commission member and himself a prominent defense attorney. Rutherford is a Democrat from Richland.
"We have a very small legal community,” he said. “If somebody came in here and didn't have a connection to anybody in this room, it would be odd. I don't know how they would make it out."
The at-large seat the 14 candidates were running for had been occupied by veteran Judge Thomas Russo, who declined to run again after disclosures that he had made extremist political posts on Facebook denouncing "illegal immigrants," "the liberal left" and "the mainstream media." Judges are supposed to refrain from any activity that might cause people to question their impartiality. Normally, incumbent judges face no opposition and are re-elected until they retire or reach the mandatory retirement at 72.
Russo's controversy illustrates the secrecy that surrounds aspects of South Carolina's judiciary. Russo had been questioned in private about his Facebook postings by a confidential judge's disciplinary board. That part of his record only surfaced by accident and by The State newspaper, which obtained copies of some of the judge's postings.
Usually, but not always, judicial candidates will drop out before the vote, seeing through behind-the-scenes lobbying of lawmakers that support is coalescing behind another candidate, making it difficult for the public to know who their elected officials supported.
Commission members also said that a recent pay increase of more than $50,000 in state trial judges' pay — from the high $130,000s to the current $192,400 — attracted more top candidates than ever. Most good lawyers make far more than $130,000, and it is hard to attract qualified people who want to be a judge for that amount.
