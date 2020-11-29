DeBerry one of three nominees for judge seat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeBerry is first cousin to Rep. Murrell Smith, a Republican from Sumter who is a powerful House member and screening commission member. Asked by The State newspaper whether that familial tie presented a conflict of interest for Smith, Smith said he doesn't have a conflict with voting on his cousin because he's not immediate family, but he abstained from voting anyway and plans to stay neutral on his candidacy.

"He wants to do this on his own merit, I would presume, and doesn't want me to distract from his campaign,” Smith said. “... It's probably best that if he's going to be qualified that he does it on his own merit."

The fact that most of the 14 candidates had ties to the judiciary or public officials was a given.

"If you find a lawyer coming in here that doesn't have connections, I promise you they won't make it out," said Rep. Todd Rutherford, a commission member and himself a prominent defense attorney. Rutherford is a Democrat from Richland.

"We have a very small legal community,” he said. “If somebody came in here and didn't have a connection to anybody in this room, it would be odd. I don't know how they would make it out."