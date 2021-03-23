 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deceased woman suspected in more than 20 robberies connected to Mullins grocery store robbery
0 comments

Deceased woman suspected in more than 20 robberies connected to Mullins grocery store robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. –Mullins Police Department connect a woman accused of robbing the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on March 18 with a suspect found dead in a Florence motel room after police heard gunshots on March 19.

Chauntress Evelyn Like, 21, of Westerville, Ohio, and Donovan McMillan, 25, of Hartsville, were found dead inside the room from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies working with the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force went to the Suburban Inn and Suits to serve warrants. When they "knocked and announced" they heard two gunshots from within the room,  sheriff's office Maj. Mike Nunn said.

At that point the decision was made to pull back and call out the county's SWAT team before anyone made entry to the room

Nunn said when deputies entered the room they found two people dead.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye requested SLED handle the crime scene and investigate the incident, though it is not an "officer involved shooting," Nunn said.

Like and McMillan are responsible for at least 22 armed robberies in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, he said.

“I can confirm that it appears based on the security camera video, that the female found deceased was responsible for the robbery at the store,” Mullins Police Department Lt. Mike Hartson said

Autopsies are scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Manner of death for both are pending and SLED is assisting with the investigation, according to Florence County Coroner office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert