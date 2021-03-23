Deceased woman suspected in more than 20 robberies connected to Mullins grocery store robbery

MULLINS, S.C. –Mullins Police Department connect a woman accused of robbing the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on March 18 with a suspect found dead in a Florence motel room after police heard gunshots on March 19.

Chauntress Evelyn Like, 21, of Westerville, Ohio, and Donovan McMillan, 25, of Hartsville, were found dead inside the room from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies working with the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force went to the Suburban Inn and Suits to serve warrants. When they "knocked and announced" they heard two gunshots from within the room, sheriff's office Maj. Mike Nunn said.

At that point the decision was made to pull back and call out the county's SWAT team before anyone made entry to the room

Nunn said when deputies entered the room they found two people dead.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye requested SLED handle the crime scene and investigate the incident, though it is not an "officer involved shooting," Nunn said.

Like and McMillan are responsible for at least 22 armed robberies in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, he said.