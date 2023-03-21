FLORENCE, S.C. — Delmae Elementary School fifth graders and their teachers spent Tuesday morning out at the ball field, playing games and learning about careers in sports with the Florence Flamingos.

Students were encouraged to complete their quarter three reading goals so that they could go on the field trip, which promised to be a morning of kickball, wiffle ball, and sport-related activities at the Carolina Bank Field by the Florence Tennis Center.

“It really motivated them to read and get into their books and work hard,” said Pam Smith, event organizer and fifth grade teacher at Delmae Elementary School.

Students were separated into groups and rotated through different activities. For some, the day started with a tour of the stadium, including the locker rooms, by Flamingos President Mitchell Lister.

Others played kickball and wiffle ball out on the field, where members of the Florence Flamingos administrative staff pitched balls to students and teachers. A different group of students pitched balls against the field’s back wall, trying to hit inside marked-out squares.

Students were also able to go into the batting cage to hit balls from a tee.

After the students rotated through the activities for two hours, they had a picnic. Food was provided by the school, but many students brought their own lunch.

During the activities and picnic, students got the chance to ask Florence Flamingos administrators questions about their jobs and career paths.

“A lot of the students want to have an opportunity to play sports, maybe have a career in sports, but they don’t understand that there’s so much to offer other than just being a player,” Smith said.

The Flamingos are also encouraging reading at Delmae Elementary School by offering free tickets that the school is raffling to students and their families.

“Each student who meets their weekly goal will earn the opportunity to have their name put into a drawing. Each homeroom teacher will pull a name from the drawing and that student will receive a reading certificate as well as two tickets to a Florence Flamingo Game which will take place in June,” says a letter sent to parents of Delmae Elementary fifth graders.

Lister said education is important to the Flamingos. All the players are college students, and Lister’s mom is a teacher, he said.

“School is really important to all of us,” Lister said.

The Florence Flamingos are still looking for families to host their players over the summer. To learn more, visit: florenceflamingos.com/host-families/