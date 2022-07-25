Dentist joins HopeHealth

FLORENCE -- HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD.

Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in human health sciences from University of Kentucky and a doctorate of dental medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

With a heart for volunteering, Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.

