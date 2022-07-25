 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dentist joins HopeHealth

HopeHealth Dentist, Jenna Doyle, DMD

 Grayson Markle

FLORENCE -- HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD.

Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in human health sciences from University of Kentucky and a doctorate of dental medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

With a heart for volunteering, Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties. Our federally qualified health centers are the health care home of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

