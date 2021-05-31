Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21 places wreath to honor Marion Purple Heart recipient

MARION, S.C. – The family of the late Lt. James B. Miller and members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21 honored his service on Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony in Marion Monday.
Miller is the first black military officer in Marion County, according to his sister Mary Miles. He was killed in combat during the Korean War and later awarded a pair of Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.
It was the first graveside remembrance service organized by the group but Miles intends make it an annual event and reunion in the future.
“We’re just so elated that we have this many people out,” Miles said. “This is just the beginning of what we would like to do. We are starting our legacy and we want to encourage people to look into their own legacies. Next year will bring the whole family in.”
Sisters Mary Miles, Virginia Davis and Betty Jones participated in the ceremony as speakers along with DAV chapter commander Cleveland White.
“We’ve been here for 68 years and God willing we will be here another 68 years,” White said of the chapter. “Miller represented his country well. There is no greater call for a man than to lay down his life for a friend. Lt. James B. Miller did just that.”
White said Miller made the ultimate sacrifice.
Miller joined the U.S. Army following graduation from S.C. Carolina State University and its ROTC program in 1951. He was seriously wounded by enemy fire in North Korea on March 6, 1953, serving with the 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. He returned to duty a week later.
Miller was killed in action in Pau-Gol Korea on July 26, 1953.
Following his death, more than a dozen black men from Marion went to Columbia and petition to establish the Lt. James B. Miller Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21.
Davis read a the Congressional Record from the U.S. Congress documenting Congressman Tom Rice’s honoring the life of Miller on the House of Representatives floor on Jan. 5.
Jones spoke about Miller’s dedication to education and building a better life for his family.
“He just worked so hard to help us,” Jones said. “We were deep in the country and didn’t know how we were going to get off that sharecropping farm.”
Miller was the oldest of nine siblings. He left home in Centenary each week just so he could finish his four years in high school in Marion. Miller soon moved his family to another home in Marion and later purchased land to build a family home, Jones said.
Miles called it a great day.
“What we decided to is work on our legacy,” she said. “We have a beautiful legacy and we can’t let it slip through the cracks. We need to talk about our legacy.”
Marion Police Chief and retired S.C. Army National Guardsman Bobby Crawford said he was happy to be invited to the event.
“I’m glad to see a lot of veterans here today and I learned something new,” Crawford said. “I never knew about this until I came out here today and I’m thankful to be here.”