Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21 places wreath to honor Marion Purple Heart recipient

MARION, S.C. – The family of the late Lt. James B. Miller and members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 21 honored his service on Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony in Marion Monday.

Miller is the first black military officer in Marion County, according to his sister Mary Miles. He was killed in combat during the Korean War and later awarded a pair of Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.

It was the first graveside remembrance service organized by the group but Miles intends make it an annual event and reunion in the future.

“We’re just so elated that we have this many people out,” Miles said. “This is just the beginning of what we would like to do. We are starting our legacy and we want to encourage people to look into their own legacies. Next year will bring the whole family in.”

Sisters Mary Miles, Virginia Davis and Betty Jones participated in the ceremony as speakers along with DAV chapter commander Cleveland White.

“We’ve been here for 68 years and God willing we will be here another 68 years,” White said of the chapter. “Miller represented his country well. There is no greater call for a man than to lay down his life for a friend. Lt. James B. Miller did just that.”