District 31 State Senate candidates answer questions about key issues

Voters in Florence and Darlington counties will decide who will be their representative them in State Senate District 31 in a special election Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Suzanne La Rochelle is the Democrat candidate for the seat. Mike Reichenbach is the Republican candidate. Longtime District 31 state Sen. Hugh Leatherman died in November after a battle with cancer.

Reichenbach defeated Jay Jordan in the Republican primary. La Rochelle was unopposed and didn’t face a primary election.

Reichenbach worked for Ford Motor Co. before leaving the corporation to pursue his dreams of owning an automobile dealership and Mike Reichenbach Automotive was born. Reichenbach also has served over 20 years as a commissioned law enforcement officer.

La Rochelle is a social worker, who has served as a guardian ad litem and education advocate for children with disabilities.

La Rochelle and Reichenbach answered questions about critical issues facing South Carolina submitted by the Morning News. Here are the questions and their answers.

The need for broadband internet became even more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic when public schools turned to virtual instruction. What can you and the state legislature do to increase the availability of broadband internet in rural areas of South Carolina?

La Rochelle: Within two years all of Florence County will have the highest level of broadband services across the state as a result of funding from President Biden’s Care’s Act and the Florence County Council. The honorable former District 31 Sen. Hugh Leatherman was instrumental in accessing these funds for his district. State Rep. Roger Kirby stated to me that this model will be used as a blueprint across the state.

Reichenbach: Whether it is broadband, roads, bridges, flooding protections – infrastructure improvements should always be prioritized on need, not politics. That said, the pandemic did highlight the need of broadband for our rural communities. As senator, I will work to ensure infrastructure improvement needs are addressed without political bias.

The lack of affordable housing in South Carolina, especially in Florence and Darlington counties has created a surge in homelessness. What can you and the state legislature do to increase the availability of affordable housing and help the homeless population?

Reichenbach: Homelessness and housing entail multiple layers. One constant that can assist with both is empowering job creators and small businesses, so they can create more and greater job opportunities. While I will continue to work to create jobs, I will also work to lower taxes for individuals, families and job creators, allowing folks to keep more of their hard-earned money.

La Rochelle: In 2019-2020, the South Carolina legislature passed one of the most impactful bills to address the need for affordable housing across the state, the Workforce and Senior Affordable Housing Act. Unfortunately, in the fall of 2021, our Republican leadership paused this very successful program due to funding concerns. It is critical that the legislature immediately honor the agreement they entered into and allocate the promised funding. As your state senator, I will always vote in favor of the disenfranchised and unhoused over profit.

What can you and the state legislature do to sustain economic growth in Florence and Darlington counties?

La Rochelle: To sustain economic growth our state must establish a state minimum wage of at least $15 and access to affordable housing. Research proves that a livable wage, secure employment and housing stability will benefit all residents of South Carolina. Crime rates will decrease and all communities will be safer. As a result, South Carolina will become a state attractive to families and economic investment.

Reichenbach: Eliminating unnecessary and burdensome regulations, cutting taxes and promoting our trade schools will empower job-creating businesses and grow our economy. Having created hundreds of jobs in our region over the past 14 years and having worked with many of our local businesses through the Chamber, I will utilize my experience and relationships to be the strong, business-minded voice we need in the state senate.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have trouble finding and retaining officers. Over the last few years, there have been calls for closer scrutiny of South Carolina sheriff’s offices and magistrates. What can the state do to improve public safety at the county and city level in South Carolina?

Reicehnbach: As a 20-year volunteer law enforcement officer, I will oppose any measure or effort to defund or weaken our police, sheriff and other law enforcement agencies. I will work to ensure our law enforcement agencies are fully-funded with the necessary training and equipment to do their jobs, keep our communities safe and return home safely to their families at the end of each shift.

La Rochelle: Retired police officers historically have been a valuable resource to police departments in need of more personnel. It is my understanding from speaking to local police officers that when former Gov. Nikki Haley instated a cap on retired officers ability to work per diem for local police departments they lost their incentive to offer their public service to the departments in need because their retirement benefits would be impacted. This resulted in trained officers seeking employment in the private sector. To address the shortage of police officers as a legislature I would advocate for the “cap” to be removed. Furthermore, I would augment are police department with emergency mental health workers to decrease the demand on individual police officers.

How would you fix the state’s public education system, which started the current school year with a teacher shortage of approximately 1,000 educators?

La Rochelle: The state of South Carolina still promotes a “minimally adequate’ education standard. This must be changed to a “quality education” standard -- a standard that we embrace and fund equally across the state. Our public schools are partially funded by the taxes generated locally. This is extremely unfair to students who live in communities that have been economically disadvantaged due to the lack of access to wealth. I propose that taxes generated across the state be distributed equally to all districts. Furthermore, I adamantly oppose a voucher program. This proposed program defunds our public school, has the unfortunate risk of violating civil rights, leads to segregation and historically, across the country has had minimal success.

Reichenbach: Direct education dollars into the classrooms (and away from bloated bureaucracies) and empower our students, parents and teachers.

Is there anything else you’d like to say to the voters before the March 29 special election?

Reichenbach: Charisse and I are so incredibly humbled by the prayers, friendship, and support from the Pee Dee over the years, particularly in the past few months during the election process. We are grateful that God has provided us the opportunities over the past 14 years to help our community and pray that we can continue to do so, this time with me in service as state senator. With sincere and humble hearts, we ask for your vote on Tuesday.

La Rochelle: Across the world and in the US, an authoritarian movement is challenging democratic governments. This movement values white Christian heterosexual men. All other people are oppressed by their government. Here in South Carolina our Republican controlled legislature is attacking voting rights, women’s rights, public education, teacher and student rights, the medical profession and science. An abundant amount of bills being currently considered are dangerous and will cost our state lives. As your state senator, I will always vote and legislate for equality for all. I ask you to join me and vote to protect all of our right to justice and liberty for all.