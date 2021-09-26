Dollar General Foundation grant to help support student reading programs

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Florence School District 3 a $2,000 grant to support initiatives to get students to read.

The money is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“We are excited to partner with Dollar General Literacy Foundation to encourage reading among our students,” said Dr. Laura Hickson, District 3 superintendent. “Literacy is the foundation of learning and having a strong literacy program in Florence School District 3 will have a lasting effect on the communities we serve.”

The grant, "For the Love of Literacy," allows the district's early literacy staff to work with the parents of identified students to support at-home reading. Students will be provided books in which specific early literacy reading strategies will be taught to the students as well as the parents. By allowing students to discover that they enjoy reading, the program's desired outcomes are to develop a love for reading, develop a reader's attitude, increase the reading level of the student and increase at-home learning and love of reading.