Domestic violence remains a problem in South Carolina

DSC_9008.JPG

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse Shelter Program Director Shonette Dargan-Richardson tells the Florence City Council on Monday that domestic violence remains a huge problem in South Carolina. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

 CHRIS DAY, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Domestic violence remains a problem in South Carolina, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse Shelter Program Director Shonette Dargan-Richardson told Florence City Council members at their Monday meeting at the City Center in downtown Florence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Dargan-Richardson discussed domestic violence and domestic violence awareness month activities with the the members and those present for the meeting.

“Our goal is to go out and share as much information as possible about what is going on – not just in our nation but also here, currently in South Carolina,” Dargan Richardson said.

For the past 20-plus years, South Carolina has been in the Top 10 in the nation in the number of domestic violence deaths annually. This year, Dargan-Richardson said, South Carolina dropped out of the top 10. It’s No. 11.

“For the last 23 years, this is the first time we have been out of that top 10,” she said. “So, there has been some improvement, but there is still a whole lot of work to be done.”

South Carolina domestic violence statistics show that 42.3% of South Carolina women and 29.2% of South Carolina men have experienced intimate partner violence, she said.

In 2019 in South Carolina, 36 women and six men were victims of domestic violence homicide. Firearms were involved in 78.5% of the domestic violence homicides, Dargan-Richardson said.

“That lets us know there is so much work to be when it comes to providing awareness, and educating,” she said.

The Pee Dee Coalition for Domestic and Sexual Abuse will have many events and activities in the eight counties – Florence, Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, Marion, Williamsburg and Sumter – it serves.

Upcoming events/activities in Florence County include:

Oct. 14: Clothesline Project, 5-7 p.m., Lake City Administration Building, 202 Kelly St., Lake City

Oct. 20: DV Fitness Extravaganze, 7 p.m., Fitness World, 3223 W. Palmetto St., Florence

Oct. 21: Florence County Men Against Domestic Violence, all day, virtual event

Oct. 25: Domestic Violence Paint Party, 7-9 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence

Oct. 28: Candlelight Vigil, 6-8 p.m., Ronald E. McNair Memorial, Lake City

Pee Dee Coalition for Domestic and Sexual Abuse Board member John Cariati said domestic violence isn’t a topic people want to discuss until “it’s too late to talk about it.”

However, the silence must be broken to bring the effects of domestic violence before the public so something can be done.

“We want to shatter the silence to domestic violence. We want to shatter it. We don’t want to be in the Top 10. We don’t want to be in the Top 15. We do not want to be in the Top 20,” Dargan-Richardson said. “We want to make a difference when it comes to saving lives.”

City Councilman Bryan Braddock is chief executive officer/president of House of Hope, an organization that helps those who face homelessness since 1990.

House of Hope and the Pee Dee Coalition for Domestic and Sexual Abuse cross paths quite often, Braddock said.

Within a 24-hour time span last week, the Pee Dee Coalition helped transition someone at House of Hope to safety, he said.

“I greatly appreciate what you do,” Braddock said. “… It’s great to have a community partner that someone like us at House of Hope can call and get an immediate response, get the help we need and get somebody to safety.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business Monday, the Florence City Council:

  • Unanimously approved an application from Naturally Outdoors Properties to annex 3.65 acres at 2507 W. Palmetto St. into the city limits and zone it activity center and open space and recreation.
  •  Unanimously approved on second reading, the transfer of property at 127 W. Evans St. (the Hursey-Nofal Building) from the city to a private developer – West Evans Historic, LLC, for $120,000 to create retail and residential space on the property. Building renovation should start no later than July 1, 2023 and be certified for occupancy by July 1, 2025.
  • Unanimously approved on second reading amendments to the city’s Municipal Utilities Codes to make them consistent with Environmental Protection Agency and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations.
  • Unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance correcting clerical errors on the City of Florence Zoning atlas that incorrectly listed the zoning for 10 parcels on Alligator Road and Howe Springs Road. The affected property owners have been notified of the zoning updates, Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said.
  • Unanimously approved a resolution recognizing The Grateful Dog festival for its fundraising activities to help three area humane societies. The festival has raised over $100,000 in donations since it began in 2011.
  • Unanimously adopted a resolution allowing the city to reimburse itself for engineering costs it is incurring now from bond proceeds from a more than $100 million Water and Sewer Utility Revenue Bond issue, which is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.
  • Unanimously approved Benjamin Blanks Jr. to the Construction and Maintenance Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
  • Unanimously voted to send the Accommodations Tax Requests, Recommendations and Appropriations Report for fiscal year 2022-23 to the city’s finance, audit and budget board for review. The city’s Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee met in August and September to review funding requests from 20 organizations from 65% funds and one organization requesting 30% funding. Once, the appropriations are finalized, the money will be routed through Florence Regional Arts Alliance to enable that organization to receive additional grant funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission. Preliminary projections indicate approximately $800,000 of the 65% funds will be available for allocation to the requesting agencies and an additional $300,000 for tourism promotion will be available from the 30% funds.
