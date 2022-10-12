FLORENCE, S.C. – Domestic violence remains a problem in South Carolina, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse Shelter Program Director Shonette Dargan-Richardson told Florence City Council members at their Monday meeting at the City Center in downtown Florence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Dargan-Richardson discussed domestic violence and domestic violence awareness month activities with the the members and those present for the meeting.

“Our goal is to go out and share as much information as possible about what is going on – not just in our nation but also here, currently in South Carolina,” Dargan Richardson said.

For the past 20-plus years, South Carolina has been in the Top 10 in the nation in the number of domestic violence deaths annually. This year, Dargan-Richardson said, South Carolina dropped out of the top 10. It’s No. 11.

“For the last 23 years, this is the first time we have been out of that top 10,” she said. “So, there has been some improvement, but there is still a whole lot of work to be done.”

South Carolina domestic violence statistics show that 42.3% of South Carolina women and 29.2% of South Carolina men have experienced intimate partner violence, she said.

In 2019 in South Carolina, 36 women and six men were victims of domestic violence homicide. Firearms were involved in 78.5% of the domestic violence homicides, Dargan-Richardson said.

“That lets us know there is so much work to be when it comes to providing awareness, and educating,” she said.

The Pee Dee Coalition for Domestic and Sexual Abuse will have many events and activities in the eight counties – Florence, Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, Marion, Williamsburg and Sumter – it serves.

Upcoming events/activities in Florence County include:

Oct. 14: Clothesline Project, 5-7 p.m., Lake City Administration Building, 202 Kelly St., Lake City

Oct. 20: DV Fitness Extravaganze, 7 p.m., Fitness World, 3223 W. Palmetto St., Florence

Oct. 21: Florence County Men Against Domestic Violence, all day, virtual event

Oct. 25: Domestic Violence Paint Party, 7-9 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence

Oct. 28: Candlelight Vigil, 6-8 p.m., Ronald E. McNair Memorial, Lake City

Pee Dee Coalition for Domestic and Sexual Abuse Board member John Cariati said domestic violence isn’t a topic people want to discuss until “it’s too late to talk about it.”

However, the silence must be broken to bring the effects of domestic violence before the public so something can be done.

“We want to shatter the silence to domestic violence. We want to shatter it. We don’t want to be in the Top 10. We don’t want to be in the Top 15. We do not want to be in the Top 20,” Dargan-Richardson said. “We want to make a difference when it comes to saving lives.”

City Councilman Bryan Braddock is chief executive officer/president of House of Hope, an organization that helps those who face homelessness since 1990.

House of Hope and the Pee Dee Coalition for Domestic and Sexual Abuse cross paths quite often, Braddock said.

Within a 24-hour time span last week, the Pee Dee Coalition helped transition someone at House of Hope to safety, he said.

“I greatly appreciate what you do,” Braddock said. “… It’s great to have a community partner that someone like us at House of Hope can call and get an immediate response, get the help we need and get somebody to safety.”