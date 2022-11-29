Downtown Florence lights up for the holidays

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Florence.

Monday, city of Florence employees put up Christmas displays for the Downtown Music and Light Experience on South Dargan Street. The displays are animated and recorded Christmas music will be played nightly. The Downtown Music and Light Experience is entering its seventh year.

The experience is expected to open Friday and continue through Dec. 31. It will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Downtown Music and Light Experience is a walk-through show, City of Florence Downtown Development Manager Hannah Davis said.

“We are in the process of getting everything ready for our downtown holiday light and music extravaganza,” Davis said. “We are hoping to get everything started this Friday. We’ve had some delays so it may be early next week before we get everything up and running.”

Area residents can check for scheduling updates at www.florencedowntown.com, downtownflorencesc on instragram and Downtown Florence on Facebook, Davis said.

Duke Energy is sponsoring the Downtown Music and Light Experience and Downtown Christmas Magic, she said.

“We are really excited to have them on board,” she said.

Area residents can kick start the holiday season from 5:30-to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Downtown Christmas Magic block party. The celebration will include free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting, while supplies last. An ugly sweater competition, decorated downtown storefronts, a Jingle and Mingle area filled with holiday crafts and games for the children. A meet and greet with Santa also is scheduled.

“We get a huge crowd every year for our Downtown Christmas Magic,” Davis said, “and our holiday light and music show.”

Downtown Christmas Magic draws approximately 3,000 people every year, she said.

Also, downtown shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of the holiday photo opportunities downtown. Polar bears, reindeer and holiday penguin photo ops are placed throughout the downtown historic district and available for use through Dec. 31.

Other downtown Florence events include a downtown golf cart Christmas parade and toy drive at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The golf cart parade is sponsored by Palmetto Housing & Rehab and Realtor Joy Walker. It will start at the intersection of West Evans Street and Franklin Drive and move east into downtown Florence. It will end in the Florence County Complex parking lot.

The Florence Christmas Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Parade entrants will gather from 9-11 a.m. from Evans Street at South Sunset Drive eastbound to Evans Street and Coit Street. The parade will proceed east on West Evans Street, ending at the Hyatt Hotel-Downtown Florence.

Downtown Florence Development also has created a downtown holiday gift guide to help people decide where to shop for Christmas in downtown Florence, Davis said. It’s available at www.florencedowntown.com.

“Keep shopping local,” Davis said. “Shop local. Support your downtown businesses, your downtown restaurants. Keep it local for the holidays.”