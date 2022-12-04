Driver dies after collision in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A driver died Sunday after a collision on Ousley Road in Darlington County.

Trooper Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened about 4:30 a.m.

Pye said a 2014 GMC SUV and a 2004 Infiniti sedan were going north on Ousley near Pond Hollow Road. After the wreck, the SUV ran off the road, hit a ditch and a power pole and overturned.

The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital, where the driver died.

The driver and a passenger in the Infiniti were not hurt.

No other details were available.