FLORENCE, S.C. — A driver died Wednesday after a crash involving four vehicles in the 2500 block of Hoffmeyer Road.
In an email to media, Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said the crash happened shortly after noon.
“Officers learned that the driver of a white truck traveling eastbound on Hoffmeyer Road collided with three vehicles in front of it,” Brandt said. The driver of the truck and two occupants of the second vehicle in the collision were transported to area hospitals by EMS. The driver of the second vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”
The Florence County Coroner's Office had not reported the name of that driver.
Brandt said the driver of the white truck was charged with speeding- too fast for conditions.