 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in crash
0 comments

Driver dies in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DILLON, S.C. — A driver was killed Sunday morning when a car ran off Interstate 95 and hit a tree.

Master Trooper Brian T. Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened about 6:20 a.m. at the 179-mile marker. Lee said the car, a 1997 Buick LeSabre, was going north. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Lee said.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he was still trying to reach the driver's relatives before making the name public.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

F1S teachers to receive COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In coordination with McLeod Health, Florence 1 Schools teachers will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B vaccinations will officially open on March 8 but McLeod has set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers at this clinic. Appointments are required for this event.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert