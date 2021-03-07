Driver dies in crash

DILLON, S.C. — A driver was killed Sunday morning when a car ran off Interstate 95 and hit a tree.
Master Trooper Brian T. Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened about 6:20 a.m. at the 179-mile marker. Lee said the car, a 1997 Buick LeSabre, was going north. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Lee said.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he was still trying to reach the driver's relatives before making the name public.
