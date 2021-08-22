Driver dies in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A driver died Sunday morning when a pickup truck ran off the Billy Farrow Highway and hit a tree and a house.
The Darlington County coroner had not reported the driver's name Sunday afternoon.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. as the pickup, a 2012 Toyota, was headed west. The truck ran off the left side of the road and the driver overcorrected and ran off the right side.
Lee said the driver was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
