Drivers killed in crashes in Dillon, Darlington counties

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes, one in Dillon County on Friday and the other in Darlington County on Saturday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2010 Dodge SUV died Friday when the vehicle ran off the northbound lane of I-95 near mile 177 and hit a tree. The crash happened about 9 p.m. Friday in Dillon County.

In Darlington County, the driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died Saturday when the car hit a Ford F 250 on North Fifth Street.

No other details were available Sunday.

