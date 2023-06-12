FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man faces multiple charges after police searched a residence on Sherwood Drive and seized suspected fentanyl, a handgun and $20,842 in cash.
According to the Florence police, Terrance Black was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Black was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.