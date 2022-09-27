Duke Energy donation will transform Brockington Elementary media center

FLORENCE — The library collection at Brockington Elementary Magnet School will soon see a transformation with the help of a $10,000 donation from Duke Energy.

Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy, visited Brockington Thursday morning to present a check to Principal Wanda Williams-Parrott and Media Specialist Mary Hall-Kellar.

“Investing in education is so important, particularly in the early grades,” Taylor said. “Duke Energy is proud to partner with Florence 1 Schools and be a part of enhancing the library for the students at Brockington Elementary School.”

The money from Duke Energy will be used to purchase more than 500 brand new books, including newer titles like Ada Twist Scientist that encourage students to explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, as well as much loved books like The Pigeon Has to Go to School, The Berenstain Bears and the Babysitters Club.

Hall-Kellar told her visitors that she could not wait for them to see how different the library looks the next time they are at Brockington, between the new book collection and the renovations Florence 1 is doing at the school.

“I am so excited for the changes we are making,” Hall-Kellar said. “We are updating the whole library and it will be completely different. We are getting new seating for the children so they can come in and read whenever they want. We are getting so many new books thanks to the donation from Duke Energy. This is spectacular for our children.”

Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees Chairman Porter Stewart said he was grateful that Duke Energy was partnering with the district to provide more resources for students.

“We are pleased by the donation from Duke Energy to Brockington Elementary’s media center,” Stewart said. “The monies will allow for additional enhancements that staff wants to provide. Best of all, these monies are being made available now, just where those needs can be met and early enough in the school year so the students will get the most benefit.”

Parrott said partnerships with organizations like Duke Energy mean so much to her because of the opportunities that they provide to her students.

“Our appreciation for Duke Energy’s donation goes beyond what words can describe,” Parrot said. “We are grateful to them for making a difference through their compassion and generous giving.”