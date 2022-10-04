 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke Energy Foundation donates to Lighthouse Ministries

  • 0
Duke Energy Foundation Grant Press Release_ (003)-2.jpg

Duke Energy District Manager of Government and Community Relations presents a $2,500 check from the Duke Energy Foundation to Lighthouse Ministries Executive Director Cecilia Meggs.

 SUBMITTED

FLORENCE — Duke Energy District Manager of Government and Community Relations Mindy Taylor recently presented a $2,500 check from the Duke Energy Foundation to Lighthouse Ministries Executive Director Cecilia Meggs.

“This grant will allow the Strengthening Families Program to impact even more families in Florence County,” Megg said.

This program serves families with children ages 6 to 11. It is designed to help families develop positive discipline practices, stay resilient in tough times, reduce conflict, improve parenting skills, and assist children with social skills, relationships, and school performance. All these factors play an important role in keeping families strong while protecting against potential abuse or neglect and adverse childhood experiences. Families complete a 14-session weekly program.

The sessions, which always begin with a family meal, typically last 2 hours and include parents and children meeting separately to work with group leaders before coming together for shared activities to finish. Families who successfully complete the program graduate in a celebratory style.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible timelapse video captures northern lights in England

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert