Duke Energy Foundation donates to Lighthouse Ministries

FLORENCE — Duke Energy District Manager of Government and Community Relations Mindy Taylor recently presented a $2,500 check from the Duke Energy Foundation to Lighthouse Ministries Executive Director Cecilia Meggs.

“This grant will allow the Strengthening Families Program to impact even more families in Florence County,” Megg said.

This program serves families with children ages 6 to 11. It is designed to help families develop positive discipline practices, stay resilient in tough times, reduce conflict, improve parenting skills, and assist children with social skills, relationships, and school performance. All these factors play an important role in keeping families strong while protecting against potential abuse or neglect and adverse childhood experiences. Families complete a 14-session weekly program.

The sessions, which always begin with a family meal, typically last 2 hours and include parents and children meeting separately to work with group leaders before coming together for shared activities to finish. Families who successfully complete the program graduate in a celebratory style.