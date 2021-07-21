Duke Energy shares Nichols substation flood mitigation plan with Marion County officials

“The impact that these measures are going to have on this substation will keep it hot,” he said. “Our team had to really do some research to make this happen.”

Mosier said the company was proud to be the first utility to make those types of efforts.

Mindy Taylor, Duke Energy's district manager for government and community relations kicked-off the discussion at Nichols Town Hall.

“Duke Energy has been actively preparing for hurricane season,” Taylor said. “We’re making significant investments in our system to make sure they’re resilient to all kinds of weather.”

After the presentation the crowd gathered for a demonstration at the substation site, completely surrounded by the flood walls. The project was completed in 2020 to help protect the power grid from outages and extensive damage.

The reinforced walls are made of a non-conductive fiberglass material with aluminum access gates. The gates are installed when the company forecasts potential flooding. Crews can also quickly access the substation for maintenance. The walls are 6- to 8-feet high depending on expected flood levels and anchored 12-to-25 feet underground.