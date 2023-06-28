HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested for five to 30 seconds between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 12.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.