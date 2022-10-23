Early voting starts Monday for Nov. 8 election

FLORENCE – Early voting starts Monday in South Carolina.

It’s the second election in South Carolina using the new election laws passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster in May.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, early voting is like casting a ballot on the Nov. 8 election day. Registered voters will need to bring a photo ID to check into vote at an early voting center.

Valid photo ids are a South Carolina driver’s license, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, South Carolina voter registration card with photo, United States passport or a federal military id.

The Florence County Voter Registration and Election Board will open four early voting centers, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Monday through Saturday and Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.

The early voting centers are:

Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, 219 Third Loop Road, Florence

Timmonsville Public Library, 298 W. Smith St., Timmonsville

Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville

Lake City Public Library, 221 E. Main St., Lake City

Federal, state, county and city races will be on ballots across Florence County. The races on each registered voter’s ballot will reflect the precinct in which they live.

Registered voters in the city of Florence also will vote on a city question, which will determine whether the state can issue permits to allow retailers to sell alcoholic beverage for off-premises consumption on Sundays.

Registered voters can go to https://scvotes.gov to see which offices will be on their ballots for the general election.