Eastern Carolina Community Foundation distributes $575,000 in grants

Eastern Carolina Community Foundation has distributed more than $575,000 in grants so far in 2022, including $33,000 in scholarship awards that were recently distributed to 25 area students.

In 2021, the foundation distributed $650,000 in grants to charitable causes, Executive Director Belle Zeigler said.

Eastern Carolina Community Foundation is a public, charitable foundation. It serves seven counties – Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg. It is one of approximately 15 community foundations in South Carolina.

The foundation works with individual donors, churches, nonprofit organizations and community leaders to increase philanthropy and build better communities.

“Community foundation work is unique and wonderful in so many ways,” Zeigler said. “It is truly a privilege to work with donors who care about strengthening our communities by supporting charitable organizations working for good.”

Examples of grant recipients in the Pee Dee are Lighthouse Ministries, Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Florence Area Humane Society, The Manna House, The CARE House of the Pee Dee, House of Hope of the Pee Dee, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington, Pee Dee Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Assault, Francis Marion University, King’s Court Homeless Shelter, Help4Kids Florence and Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center.

The foundation is led by a 17-member, all-volunteer Board of Trustees. Board members live, work and give in the communities the foundation serves, Zeigler said.

Eastern Carolina Community Foundation takes its involvement in the community seriously, she said.

“The better we know our communities and the needs, therein, the stronger our advocacy and grantmaking will be,” Zeigler said. “We look forward to continuing our growth and making new connections every day.”

Eastern Carolina Community Foundation works with donors to create their own fund with specific charitable purposes.

There are four types of funding.

Donor advised funds: The donor or appointed fund adviser makes recommendations for distributions from the fund.

Scholarships: Donors can establish a scholarship fund with a gift of $20,000 or more. The donor establishes the criteria to be used by the selection committee to determine qualified students to receive grants.

Endowments: Several types of endowments exist – unrestricted, designated and field of interest. The foundation’s board selects the grant recipients in the unrestricted category. The donor names the charitable organization or church to receive fund distributions in the designated category. In the field of interest category, the donor selects a field of interest – elderly care, medical research, etc. – and the foundation’s trustees make grants on the basis of competitive grant applications in the chosen field of interest.

Green Leaf: Lets donors start with a gift of $1,000. Donors have five years to grow the fund to $5,000 – the minimum needed join the community foundation’s programs.

The foundation holds competitive grant application opportunities several times a year, Zeigler said.

The Women In Philanthropy Fund recently completed its annual application process. Grants will be announced this fall, she said.

If you would like to establish a foundation fund, support the community foundation or receive a grant, contact Eastern Carolina Community Foundation at P.O. Box 1615, Florence, SC 29503, email info@easterncarolinacf.org or call 843-667-1131.