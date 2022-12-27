Envision incentives come to final vote Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council will put the finishing touches on two ordinances creating a tax incentive package and development of a multicounty industrial park with Marion County for Envision AESC at Wednesday’s special called meeting.

The meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the council chambers at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St., Florence.

On Dec. 7, electric vehicle battery maker Envision AESC announced it will build a 1.5 million square foot, $810 million battery-manufacturing plant in Florence County.

The facility will create 1,170 jobs, and be located in the 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park, which is located near Interstate 95.

The company plans to break ground next summer. Equipment will be moved into the building in 2024 with mass production starting in late 2025, Envision AESC US Managing Director Jeff Deaton said.

Envision AESC, headquartered in Zama, Japan, conducts research and development, manufactures and sells power batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage batteries. It has manufacturing sites in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and China.

The company has an existing battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee. Another is under construction in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

When complete, the three plants will have a 70 GWh capacity, and power the United States shift to electric vehicles.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development, after review and comment from the Joint Bond Review Committee, awarded a $135 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County to assists with costs related to the project. The Coordinating Council also awarded job development credits related to the project.

The state of South Carolina authorized the issuance of up to $70 million in state general economic development bonds to offset costs of off-site infrastructure and a training center to support the project.

The County Council has developed a 40-year fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for Envision AESC. The agreement has a 4% assessment ration and a fixed millage rate of 389.3 – the millage rate effective as a June 30, 2022. The agreement also includes a special source revenue credit and a land-purchase agreement.

Ordinance No. 52-2022/23 is the incentive package.

Ordinance No. 53-2022/23 authorizes development of a multicounty industrial park with Marion County and executing the industrial park package with Envision AESC US.

The County Council will hold a public hearing on both ordinances at Wednesday’s special meeting. It will vote on both ordinances in third reading at the meeting. If both ordinances are approved, they will immediately go into effect.