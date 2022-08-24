Evening of Hope benefit scheduled Sept. 22

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Amphitheatre.

The presenting sponsor for the McLeod Health Foundation's 23rd Annual Cancer Benefit is Harbor Freight Tools.

This year’s event will take place in a beautiful open-air setting with entertainment provided by the Atlanta Party Band.

A strolling dinner and cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by stories of hope featuring our cancer survivors’ brave journeys and the musical stylings of a dynamic 10-piece band performing hits from all the decades with a special emphasis on the great party music of Motown, the seventies and 80s/90s party rock.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the HOPE Fund.

Gifts made in support of the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients.

Since its establishment in 2014, the HOPE Fund has helped thousands of patients with needs such as transportation, medications, nutrition and unique personal financial struggles.

Sponsors to date for the event include: Marquee Sponsor – Harbor Freight Tools; Encore Sponsors - Ascendient Healthcare Advisors, Moore and Van Allen, SC Federal Credit Union, Wells Fargo and Zander Insurance; Red Carpet Sponsor - Carolina Hardware and Door; HOPE Sponsors - Niagara Bottling, The Pharmacy, Mr. and Mrs. Robby Roberson; Dessert Sponsors - Mr. and Mrs. J. Boone Aiken, Armstrong Wealth, Exelixis, Niagara Bottling, PGBA, Qualivis and SPC Credit Union; Stage Door Sponsors - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Dr. and Mrs. Pat Denton, Jackson Lewis, Niagara Bottling, Pee Dee Pathology, Dr. and Mrs. Rhett Spencer, and Xtend Healthcare; Spotlight Sponsors - Aiken & Company Insurance & Real Estate, Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Brand, II, Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James - Robb Sasser, Managing Director, Dilmar Oil, Fidelity, First Citizens Bank, Dr. and Mrs. Billie and CarolAnne (Shrum) Hanks, Greerwalker, Mr. Charlie and Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock, Jebaily Law Firm, New York Life Group Benefits, Niagara Bottling, On The Go Stations, and Dr. and Mrs. Michael Pavy.

For more information on An Evening of Hope, call the McLeod Health Foundation at 843-777-2694.