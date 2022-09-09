F1S Board approves health-care agreements

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two partnerships will help improve the physical and mental health of Florence 1 Schools students.

The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract with HopeHealth to provide a school-based health center at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville.

The board also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide an art therapy program that will be available to all Florence 1 Schools students.

The Board of Trustees met Thursday night at the McClenaghan Administrative Building, 500 S. Dargan St.

BROCKINGTON ELEMENTARY HEALTH CENTERHopeHealth will staff a school-based health center at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville.

The elementary school is part of the Florence 4 School District’s consolidation with Florence 1 Schools, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. Students are attending classes in one of the elementary school’s wings. The health center will be housed in the former administration offices. Students and staff will be able to access the health center from a door inside the building.

The center only will serve students and staff, O’Malley said. HopeHealth has a health-care facility in Timmonsville that is available to the community.

Florence 1 Schools has a mental health therapist and nurse in every school, O’Malley said.

HopeHealth will provide a physician’s assistant, who will provide physicals and assess health needs. It also will provide a dentist and vision care, O’Malley said.

Students can get their teeth cleaned twice a year. The appointments will be scheduled during the school day, which means parents won’t have to miss work to take their children to a dentist appointment.

Dental chairs are in place. Everything is ready, O’Malley said.

“Dental hygiene is just as important a link to health as anything else. So, that’s an important thing to build for their future,” he said.

HopeHealth also will have someone at Brockington Elementary School to check students’ vision annually, he said. HopeHealth will conduct vision screenings and provide glasses.

“We are grateful that HopeHealth has agreed to start this school-based health center,” O’Malley said. “We think it will be a welcome addition to all the other things that we are doing there.”

The contract with HopeHealth runs through July 31, 2023.

MUSC ART THERAPYFlorence 1 Schools has music therapy available to improve the mental health of students, O’Malley said. The memorandum of understanding with the Medical University Hospital Authority will add art therapy. The agreement will be in effect for three years.

“This will provide a way for the district to tackle the mental health issues of our students in a different way,” he said. “A lot of our schools are either arts magnates or involved in the arts, and we would like to use this as a way to help our students.”

The art therapy program will start at Brockington Elementary School and expand to the other schools in the district.

The hourly fee is $100 per session, which will be paid by the school district. A Medical University of South Carolina employee will conduct the sessions, he said.

Art therapy sessions involve a group of students, O’Malley said. MUSC would bill weekly, but the art therapy group session usually run for six weeks. Then, another six-week session starts for another group of students.

Art therapy sessions usually run 45 minutes to an hour, O’Malley said.

Art therapy will be conducted in either an art classroom or another classroom at Brockington Elementary School, he said.