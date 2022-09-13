F1S Board approves North Vista Elementary School construction

Students could be attending a new North Vista Elementary School in two years.

The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved construction of the new elementary school at its Thursday meeting at the McClenaghan Adminstrative Building, 500 S. Dargan St. In February, the Board of Trustees selected Jumper Carter Sease Architects of West Columbia to design the school and Thompson-Turner Construction as the construction management firm.

Demolition of the old Wilson High School should be completed soon, Superintendent Richard O’Malley. North Vista Elementary School will be built on that site. Plans call for the current North Vista Elementary School to be converted to a middle school at some point.

Athletic facilities and an aquatic center also could be built on the site, but construction for those facilities will be a separate project, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.

Once demolition is complete, site preparation will start. Site preparation, which includes foundation, electrical and plumbing, is the next phase. It will cost $4.9 million. The third phase is construction of the building. It will cost approximately $24.6 million, O’Malley said.

Total cost for North Vista Elementary School would be slightly more than $30.3 million. The building will be two stories -- approximately 90,000 square feet -- with a capacity of 700 students.

The new school will feature a science lab, art, music and media center, kitchen and cafeteria.

“It will take approximately two years to construct,” O’Malley said. “It will be late September or early October before we begin.”

The project doesn’t include any renovations to the current North Vista Elementary School, which is scheduled to become a middle school, or any updates to the current Williams Middle School, O’Malley said.

“Those will be brought before the board at a later time,” he said.

District 2 Trustee John Galloway asked O’Malley the cost of building a new middle school in the North Vista location.

The district spent $42.2 million to build Southside Middle School, which opened this year. It cost $40 million to build the school building and $2.2 million to construct the ballfields. It would cost $61 million to build the same school today, O’Malley said.

District 3 Trustee Rev. E.J. McIver said the elementary school project, middle school renovations, new gym and an aquatic center is exciting.

“You will be able to see that off I-95 on Irby Street,” McIver said. “… It’s going to open up that vista there when you come into Florence.”