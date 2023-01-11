 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F1S board to receive annual audit Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees will receive the 2021-2022 annual audit from Tim Lyons of Mauldin and Jenkins at its 7 p.m. Thursday monthly meeting at South Florence High School, 3200 S. Irby St., Florence.

The school board also will recognize South Florence High School, who won the Class 4A South Carolina State Football Championship in December. It also will recognize athletes in other sports.

The school board also will discuss 2023 Ethical Principals and the Jan. 28 board workshop. It also will look at school district policy changes on second reading.

